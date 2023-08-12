‘Repentant’ Boko Haram terrorist caught on his way to Sambisa Forest to supply logistics to terror group





A ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorist who has been reintegrated back to Bama community in Borno State has been caught on his way to Sambisa Forest to supply various logistics to Boko Haram terror group.

According to a counter-insurgency publication, Zagazola Makama, the suspect was apprehended alongside two other collaborators at Barraram Village also known as Daula Merket.

“The three repentant terrorists who were residing in Bama community have been providing support ranging from food items, fuel, motorcycle tubes and tyres as well other Logistics to the terrorists. Bama town has recorded many of such incident of repentant collaborating with terrorists against the NA troops,” the report say.