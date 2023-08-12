SBC Unveils Oreoluwa Agunbiade As 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship Winner





Nigeria’s largest manufacturing company, Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd (SBC) has unveiled Oreoluwa Agunbiade as the recipient of the prestigious 7up Harvard Business School (HBS) MBA Scholarship for 2023. This scholarship program, designed to inspire and empower young Nigerian talents onto the global stage, underscores SBC’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence and leadership in the nation’s youth.

Each year, the Seven-Up Bottling Company bestows a fully funded MBA scholarship upon a Nigerian youth who has gained admission to the distinguished Harvard Business School (HBS) in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, yet lacks the financial means to pursue the MBA program. In an exciting appreciation of talent and excellence, Oreoluwa Agunbiage was unveiled as the 13th winner of the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship at a ceremony event held at SBC’s head office in Ijora, Lagos.

In an address, the Managing Director of SBC, Ziad Maalouf, highlighted that SBC is…