Singer Lizzo denies split from boyfriend Myke Wright amid her s3xual harassment allegations after the pair unfollwed each other on social media

American singer, Lizzo has denied she has split from boyfriend Myke Wright in the wake of shocking sexual harassment and abuse claims against her.

The Juice hitmaker, 35, and Wright, who started dating in 2021 after hosting MTV live music show Wonderland together in 2016, were hit by split claims after the pair unfollowed each other on social media with Lizzo deleting all their photos together.

However, a spokesman for the star has told DailyMail there is ‘no truth’ in claims the pair have gone their separate ways.

A source had told the US Sun: ‘Lizzo has taken the past few weeks very hard and her relationship has suffered. They had a big falling out and she is really upset.

‘Both of them have thought of themselves as soulmates, so for it to end has been hard on them.

‘Those close to them are hoping they will make up.’

The couple has been publicly linked since October 2021, according to People, with the Good As Hell singer confirming their relationship during an appearance on…