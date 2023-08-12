Some Senators have gotten N2m recess ‘token’





Senator Abdul Ningi has said that some lawmakers have gotten N2m as holiday allowance even though he is yet to see his own.

Recall that during plenary on Tuesday, August 8, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, was caught on tape telling the Senators to expect a “token” to enable them to enjoy their recess.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” Akpabio said just as the lawmakers finished the ministerial screening.’

His comment elicited reactions from Nigerians with many condemning the Senators for living ostentatiously when many Nigerians are suffering and dealing with the economic hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

In an interview with Channels TV, Senator Ningi of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed that some lawmakers have gotten an allowance as mentioned by Akpabio.