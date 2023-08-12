Troops rescue kidnapped former provost and his son in Zamfara



Troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued a former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau, Dr. Hassan Abubakar Augie and his son from bandits. Troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued a former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau, Dr. Hassan Abubakar Augie and his son from bandits.

The Nigerian Army, in a statement on Friday, August 11, 2023, said the duo was kidnapped from their residence on Thursday night and taken into a forest.

“On the 11th of August 2023, Troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Forward Operating Base Mada in Zamfara state while on routine patrol along Shemori – Yandoto road at Marke general area encountered an unspecified number of armed Bandits,” the statement read.

“The troops engaged the Bandits in a fire fight for several hours, due to the troops fire superiority, the bandits fled in disarray into forest along the area.

“The OPHD troops immediately went in hot pursuit of the Bandits into the forest which forced them to abandon 2 civilians who were rescued from the Bandits unhurt. and recovered 2 operational motorcycles of the…