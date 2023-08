Popular Nigerian medical practitioner on Twitter, Dr. Olufunmilayo, has said that a lot of Nigerians living abroad, particularly those who reside in the United Kingdom, lie about experiencing hardship abroad just to avoid ‘’billing” from their family and friends,

In a Twitter thread, Olufunilayo said although life is not that easy in the UK, the way Nigerians residing abroad paint a life of hardship is false.

Read his tweets below.