Anthony Joshua knockouts Robert Helenius in 7th round, his first knockout win in three years (Video)





Anthony Joshua on Saturday night, August 12 delivered a seventh-round knockout of Finnish boxer, Robert Helenius making it his first Knock out win since he defeated Kubrat Puliev on December 12, 2020.

The Former unified heavyweight champion was supposed to fight with Dillian Whyte at the O2 Arena in London bug Whyte failed a drug test last week, with Helenius who has just foight seven days ago in Finland, coming in as a last minute replacement.

Helenius gave a good showing of himself attempting to counter punch and throw jabs in the first few rounds while Joshua wary of a repeat of the Andy Ruiz situation slowly threw his jabs and had to wait till the seventh round to strike the killer blow.

The fast right hand knockout sent Helenius tumbling after a three-punch combination.

As Helenius rolled down the ropes the the referee didn’t waste time to end the match.

With a potential fight against Deontay Wilder (who beat Helenius in the first round when the both fought) Joshua will be…