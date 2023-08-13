Apologize to your man if you’re wrong. Stop listening to your friends who have dildos

Dildos are better than many Nigerian men actually. Of what use is a man that thinks sex is only about penetration, that is not romantic, that has cheated on you during the day, that is harsh and cruel? They complain wo,en are not always in the mood, forget that thing. Let one sweet small boy touch her all the styles she has never given you before she’ll give him. If they don’t want to cheat because they pity you, dildo is the next best thing in line, you don’t come close. So, instead of shaming women with dildos, you men should be ashamed that, the woman is saying i find this more useful than many of you!

Like

this! 9



Dislike

this! 3



Reply