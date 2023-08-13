Decomposed corpse of kidnapped Catholic priest’s father exhumed from shallow grave in Benue



Men of the Benue Joint security team, Operation Zenda, led by CSP Justine Gberindyer, have recovered the decomposed body of a 74-year- old retired school principal, Mr. Simon Peter Ngupila Ankau, who was abducted and buried in a shallow grave by kidnappers.

Late Ankau, who was the biological father of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Jacob Terkaa Ankau, the Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Parish Ayati in Ukum LGA of Benue State, was kidnapped on April 18, 2023 at Chito town.

Mr Ankau reportedly could not survive the trauma that came with the kidnapping and passed out a few days with the kidnappers and was buried in a shallow grave.

The kidnappers still asked for a ransom from the family and when the wife and son took the ransom to them they also held them hostage.

Men of Operation Zenda had earlier in May 2023 searched and rescued the wife and his son who went to pay the ransom.

The continuous search for Mr. Simon led the men of Operation Zenda to discover the shallow…