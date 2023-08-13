IPOB shares flyers announcing cancellation of sit-at-home





The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has initiated the distribution of flyers and posters across the South-East to notify residents of the cancellation of sit-at-home exercise in the region.

The separatist group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful who revealed that the decision was taken in line with its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s directive. He added that sit-at-home will also never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in the group’s quest for self-determination.

The statement read;

“This is to inform Biafrans about the flyers and posters being distributed all over the South-East conveying our leader’s famous pronouncement canceling Monday sit-at-home, and to inform the good people of Biafrans that sit at home is not only dead, but will never again be invoked or deployed as a tool of civil disobedience in our quest for self determination.

“It is to be stated for the umpteenth time, for those who may feign ignorance of the laws governing the conduct…