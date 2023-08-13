Man arrested in Oyo for selling day-old grand daughter





Men of the Oyo State Police Command have apprehended one ‘Monday Chukwuka’ who allegedly sold his one-day-old grand daughter for N700,000.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, the spokesperson of the command, Adewale Osifeso, said Monday was arrested in his hideout in Ibafo area of Ogun State following credible intelligence report.

“On 10th July, 2023, an actionable intelligence report was received by a team of Police Operatives attached to the Command Monitoring, Oyo State about the ‘’harvesting of a day-old baby girl’’ from her teenage mother identified as Sarah Chukwuka in Oyo town and sale of the girl child to a criminal cartel that operates a baby factory in Abia State.”

Osifeso stated that upon intelligence-led interview, Monday, father of the teenage girl who gave birth to the day-old baby girl, confessed to the crime and explained in detail how he took the baby from her mother as soon as she gave birth under the pretext of handing over the baby to…