Nigeria would have been affected by a disaster if we didn’t take over





General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the Niger junta that took over the Nigerien government, has claimed that the military take over in his country saved Nigeria of an imminent disaster.

Islamic scholars who met President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday met Tchiani on Saturday, August 12 to have talks in Niamey.

According to Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, Tchiani claimed the coup was well intended, adding that “they struck to starve off an imminent threat that would have affected not only Niger Republic but also Nigeria”.

It is unclear what Tchiani meant as the statement did not go into details.

But his claim came after the Nigerian Defence Headquarters said some persons were instigating the military to seize power in Nigeria.