Pastor Taiwo Odukoya to be buried September 9





Fountain of Life church has announced the funeral plans of its late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

In an e-flier shared on social media, the funeral event will hold on September 8 and 9, 2023. A service of songs will hold in honor of the late Odukoya on Friday, September 8 while the funeral service will hold on Saturday, September 9.

The e-flier states that both events will take place at the church headquarters located in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The late clergyman died on Monday, August 7, in the United States of America. He was 67 years old.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.