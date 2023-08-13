Ritualists disguise as farm labourers and hack pastor to death in Ondo





Two ritualists who disguised as labourers have allegedly hacked a 45-year-old pastor, Dada Itopa to death at Ebira camp Ipele in Owo local government area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the ritualists also attacked the 30-year-old Pastor’s wife, Bose Dada with cutlass at the same scene but she was later rescued.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident said one of the ritualists, Mohammed Musa had been arrested in connection with the attack while his co-suspect Omatai is still on the run.

According to the PPRO, the suspects followed the deceased Pastor to Ipele farm as labourer but in the process, one of the suspects Omatai requested for a cutlass from Pastor Dada under the pretence that he wanted to use it to work on the farm but used same to hack him to death.

The arrested suspect, Musa confessed that they carried out the attack because they needed to deliver a human head to an herbalist who requested for…