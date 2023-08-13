The military is happy and better under democracy — DHQ speaks up against calls for a coup in Nigeria





The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that there is no plan for a coup in Nigeria as the military is happy and better off in a democratic government.

Tukur Gusau, DHQ’s Director of Defence Information said this in reaction to calls for the military to interfere in the democracy of the country. He stated that the military will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in the country.

The statement read;

“The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to the welfare of its personnel, however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional…