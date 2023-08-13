Troops neutralize three bandits and rescue 10 kidnapped victims in Kaduna



Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have neutralized three bandits and rescued 10 kidnapped victims in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State. Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have neutralized three bandits and rescued 10 kidnapped victims in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

“Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have continued its aggressive clearance operation against all criminal elements in the Division’s Area of Responsibility. The operation has again yielded positive results as the gallant troops made contact with marauding bandits and criminal elements in Kabode village of Chikun Local Government Area and Birnin Yero village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” the statement read.

“Acting on credible intelligence, on 11 August 2023, troops exploited Kabode general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with marauding bandits and engaged them in a fire fight

“Troops neutralized…