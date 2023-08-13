Two killed, many abducted as kidnappers attack travellers in Enugu





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a local chief and one other person and abducted many travellers in Enugu State.

The incident occurred at Neke along the Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem road in Isi-Uzo local government area of the state between 7:30 and 8 pm on August 11, 2023.

An eyewitness, Kingsley Odoh, who spoke to journalists in Enugu on Saturday, said the suspected kidnappers swooped on passersby along the road, shot sporadically at oncoming vehicles and killed two persons.

They also kidnapped passengers in a bus plying the Enugu-Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem road.

“Chief Cyril Mbah from Neke Odenigbo-Nike was gunned down by suspected kidnappers along the Ugwogo/Isi-uzo road, near Neke Odenigbo junction,” he said.

“He was rushing home with his daughter in his car when he ran into a group of suspected kidnappers who suddenly opened fire on him. Unfortunately, he couldn’t survive the gunshots but nothing happened to his daughter

“The kidnappers went further, fired and…