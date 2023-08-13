World Athletics clears Tobi Amusan to participate in World championship in Budapest,�Hungary

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan has been given the all clear to participate in the World Championship starting this weekend in Budapest Hungary.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) released a list of 26 athletes, who will be representing Nigeria at the world championship which holds from August 19 to 27, 2023.

But Tobi Amusan’s name was conspicuously missing following her suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for missing three consecutive tests.

After she appeared before the jury on Thursday, August 10, Tobi Amusan’ got a favourable verdict.

The championships will run from August 19 to 27 and Nigeria’s contingent to Budapest will be seeking to add to the one gold, five silver and five bronze medals won by their predecessors from 1983.

Amusan and long jumper, Ese Brume, won Nigeria’s

only medals at the championships last year. She raced to a new world record time of 12.12secs in the semi-finals, before running 12.06secs in the…