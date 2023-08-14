DJ Kaywise’s lover, Benny B cries out over alleged kidnap and threat to life by her in-laws (video)





Benny B, the girlfriend of Nigerian DJ and music executive, DJ Kaywise has alleged threat to her life by her in-laws.

According to Benny, a vengeful group of employees sacked by Kaywise in 2021, planned to kidnap her at the ending of July but were surprised when Kaywise instead of Benny, arrived at the gate of her house to pick up a delivery intended for her.

She shared a video showing three men, alleged ex-employees of Kaywise who were allegedly waiting for her and were disappointed she didn’t come out of the gate.

She alleged the men who were arrested by the police after giving her a life threatening call in 2021 were set free by the police after she heeded to persuasion by Kaywise’s parents.

She released footage of the three men outside her house saying the public should be aware in case anything happens to her.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, late Sunday night, August 13, she detailed the genesis of the incident .

It reads;