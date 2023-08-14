FCMB Offers N10 Million Clean Energy Loan to Households and Small Businesses





Nigerian households and small businesses looking to acquire solar panels, batteries, inverters, and other green energy equipment now have access to as much as N10 million to buy these assets through the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Energy Finance Loan. The loan is designed to help homes and small businesses like hospitals, schools, restaurants, bars, stores, hotels, and fashion places keep life and work going by using clean energy.

Commenting on the Energy Loan product, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, described it as “another bold intervention by the lender to unlock the potential of the renewable and clean energy sector, provide relief to Nigerians, and encourage clean energy.”

She said: “Access to energy drives economic growth and development. The FCMB Energy Finance offering is a reaffirmation of our commitment to eco-friendly energy finance to fight climate change, drive the growth of businesses, improve the quality of life, and accelerate…