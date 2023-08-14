If Emefiele is found guilty he should be prosecuted but must not be made a Scapegoat





Cleric, Tunde Bakare, has asked the Federal government not use the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as a scapegoat.

Emefiele has been in the custody of the DSS following his arrest on June 10 hours after he was suspended by President Tinubu.

Emefiele is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

After the court granted Emefiele bail, the Federal Government on August 3 filed an application seeking leave to appeal against the order granting bail to the suspended CBN governor.

Emefiele responded with an appeal seeking to stop the Federal Government from further remanding or prosecuting him on the charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition or on any other charge for that matter.

According to Bakare, using the provisions of the CBN Act 2007, there is every possibility that the former CBN governor did not act without presidential authorisation.

Bakare stated this during a…