Napoli offer Osimhen €10m salary to extend his contract for three years





Italian champions, Napoli have reportedly offered Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen €10m salary to sign a new contract extension.

This comes after Napoli’s head coach, Rudi Garcia, confirmed that the Nigerian would extend his stay in Naples, ending the speculation surrounding the striker’s future.

“I want Osimhen to be happy. The club and the player have executed commendable efforts. He’s an essential driving force for us; we rely on his goal-scoring capabilities,” Garcia said.

“Once the agreement is official, he’ll be able to focus solely on his on-field contributions, a prospect that I find preferable.”

Details published by Italian publication, Football-Italia, on Saturday, revealed that the Super Eagles striker has been offered a new three-year contract extension that includes a release clause at €150m and a salary at €10m (N8.4bn) per season.

This new deal is expected to run to June 2027 and will see his wages sky-rocket to €10m per season…