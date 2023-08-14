Neymar is ‘close to agreeing personal terms with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal’





PSG superstar, Neymar is reportedly ‘close to agreeing personal terms with Saudi Pro League side AL-Hilal’,

The French club have accepted a bid for the forward on Saturday after both parties agreed he should leave this summer.

He was left out of the match-day squad for their Ligue 1 opener against Lorient on Saturday, which ended as a goalless draw.

ESPN claim the French giants want £80 million for the 31-year-old, but that negotiations are ‘progressing well’.

If he does leave, it will end a spell of mixed success in the French capital. The Brazilian forward moved to Paris from Barcelona in 2017 and has racked up 118 games in 173 appearances for the club.

He has won five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies, but has not added to the one Champions League he won in Spain.

There has also been interest in the 31-year-old from the MLS, with LAFC previously thought to be the most likely location in America.

If he did move to Al-Hilal, Neymar would join fellow…