Neymar to earn six times the amount he earned at PSG as the French club agree deal to sell him for �77m to Saudi club Al-Hilal





Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons.

The Brazil international, who is set to sign a two-year deal, is undergoing his medical today and is expected to complete his move in the next 48 hours.

The transfer is subject to the 31-year-old completing a medical and all necessary paperwork.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros in 2017, was left out of the squad for their Ligue 1 draw against Lorient on Saturday.

He was not part of coach Luis Enrique’s plans for the new season.

Neymar was understood to be earning in the region of 25m euros (£21.6m) annually on the French side.

He will reportedly be paid 150m euros (£129.2m) a year in Saudi Arabia – six times the amount he earned at PSG.

The Brazilian made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League…