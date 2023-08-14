Reality star Cynthia Bailey reveals fears that she is getting too old to find love again just months after her second divorce





Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey has revealed how she fears that she is getting too old to find love again.

According to the 56-year-old reality star, she feels pressured to rush back into dating following her second divorce.

The TV star was originally married to restaurateur Peter Thomas for seven years before finalizing their split in 2017. She then found love with sportscaster Mark Hill but, after tying the knot in 2020, the pair separated last year.

Now, Cynthia is now open to dating because she ‘doesn’t have a lot of time’ – but hopes that ‘the third time is a charm.’

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com about her current relationship status, Cynthia said: ‘Well, for me, I definitely didn’t want to rush into anything. I definitely wanted to take the time to just really just sit with my divorce and new singleness and just be ready to start dating.

‘But the problem is I’m 56, so I don’t have a lot of time. I can’t sit around for a couple of years and have a…