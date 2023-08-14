Six persons arrested over provocative chants against Emir of Kano





Six persons have been arrested by the Kano police command over provocative chants against the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero.

The suspects behind the provocative chants were accused of constituting a public nuisance during the inauguration of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital at Kofar Kudu in the Municipal Local Government Area of the state, which the monarch attended.

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel said the suspects disturbed the peaceful gathering, by chanting provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who attended the ceremony.

It was alleged that they were chanting “New governor, new Emir”, inadvertently calling on Governor Abba Yusuf to remove Ado Bayero and install a new one since there is a new government in power.

Investigation is ongoing to identify more suspects and their sponsors. Gumel said;

“That group of people were not invited to the event. They were intruders who came on their own, and they must have…