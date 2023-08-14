Suspected thief nabbed in Benue



A suspected thief was caught and a tyre was hung on him by a mob in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

An eyewitness, King Dave said the suspect was caught at Senator George Akume Way on Sunday morning, August 13, 2023, for alleged theft.

Facebook users pleaded with the eyewitness to forgive the suspect but he said the matter was out of his hands.

“Na like this e the take start ooo. Jungle justice mission is about to start. Fear that word ….thief in Makurdi,” he said.

The fate of the suspect is not known at the time of filing this report.