Entrepreneur Uriel has become the second housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show which is in its third week.

Uriel who was nominated for eviction after Monday night’s game, got the lowest vote alongside Seyi.

The decision for eviction came down to a three-man jury made up of ex-housemates of the show, Teddy A, Laycon and Diana. Two members of the jury chose Uriel to leave, while one chose Seyi.

Seyi, however, got the lowest votes.