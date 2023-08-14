Viral letter on transfer of judicial powers to state governors fake





The National Judicial Council (NJC) has described a viral letter claiming it has transferred statutory powers and functions regarding appointments and promotions of judges to state governors, as fake.

Soji Oye, Director of Information at NJC said they’ve reported the “unfortunate case” to the relevant security agencies to investigate and bring to book whoever is behind the letter.

The statement released on Sunday, August 13, read;

“The fake letter titled ‘Order of Seniority of Judges of the High Court of Kebbi state and recommendation of Justice Umar Abubakar as the substantive chief judge of Kebbi state’, addressed to the chief judge, stating that ‘under section 10 of the existing law of Kebbi state 1996, His Excellency, the governor, has the power to determine seniority of judges and the NJC has no power to override or reverse the decision of His Excellency’.

“It further stated that the office of the head of court/chief judge is purely a political appointment…