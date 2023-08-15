

Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Rivers State branch, Bar. Adata Bio-Briggs, has said that adultery is not a criminal offence.

She however, said that a spouse can sue for adultery but must come with reliable evidence.

“Adultery is not a criminal offence. Only a spouse can sue for adultery. If the spouse condones the act, then it is finished. No action can be maintained. I have done my good deed for the day by sharing the above information. Please before you bring any matter that you want us to sue, please come with your reliable EVIDENCE,” she said in a Facebook post on Monday, August 14.