Beyonce shows support for Lizzo by shouting that she ‘loves’ the singer after she was sued for sexual harassment by former dancers





Pop star, Beyoncé appeared to show supper Lizzo following her recent lawsuit for sexual harassment that was launched against the singer by three of her former backup dancers.

During her concert on Monday night, August 14, in Atlanta, Georgia, Beyoncé confirmed she was sticking with the embattled rapper and singer by continuing to include her name in a list of inspiring women in her Break My Soul remix.

The 41-year-old hitmaker went even further, though, by shouting, ‘I love you, Lizzo!’ in the middle of the line.

Beyoncé had previously returned Lizzo’s name to the lineup after removing it earlier in August, and her mother Tina Knowles downplayed the exclusion that it wasn’t intentional.

According to her, Beyonce also didn’t mention the name of her famed sibling Solange in the sequence at the show.

‘She also didn’t say her own sister’s name [y’all] should really stop,’ the Galveston, Texas native said in the thread.

The Boston show that missed out on Lizzo’s name was also…