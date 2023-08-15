CBN Governor reveals that Tinubu is ‘very concerned’ about the consistent fall of Naira





Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folasodun Sonubi, has said that the apex bank will be rolling out different measures to stabilize the Naira.

Speaking after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the state house today, August 14, Shonubi said the Nigerian leader is worried with the consistent fall of the Naira, hence the decision to curb the situation.

He claimed that the fluctuations in the parallel market are majorly caused by speculative demand.

Shonubi said;

“Mr. President is very concerned about some of the goings on in the foreign exchange market.

“One of the things we discussed is what could be done to stabilise and what could be done to improve the liquidity in the market and also the goings on in the various other markets, including the parallel market.

“He’s concerned about its impact on the average person, since, unfortunately, a lot of activities that we do, which are purely local, are still referenced to exchange rates in the parallel…