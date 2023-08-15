Chelsea confirm the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in a £115million British record transfer

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Moises Caicedo on an eight-year deal after agreeing to a British record £115million deal.

 

The club said the 21-year-old midfielder has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option of a further year.

 

On completing his move to Chelsea, Caicedo said: ‘I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club,’ he said.

 

‘It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.’ 

 

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: ‘Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

 

‘Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we’ve been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season –…



Source: Linda Ikeji

