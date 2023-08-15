Chelsea won’t make Premier League Top Four – Victor Ikpeba says





Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba has predicted that Chelsea will finish outside of the Premier League top four this season.

According to the football pundit, it would take time for the team to gel and be a contender for the top four.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13.

“It will be a tough for Chelsea because the team is young and will need time to gel” Ikpeba said on Monday Night Football on SuperSports