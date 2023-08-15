Doctor narrates how pregnant woman with a heart condition died after refusing CS because her husband “had an agreement with God that she will deliver normally”





A Ghanaian doctor, Dr. Wilberforce, has narrated how his client who has a heart condition died along with her baby, after refusing an elective Cesarean Section (C/S) because her husband insisted on vaginal delivery.

The doctor, who disclosed this on Twitter, said the woman was offered a CS because her frail heart wouldn’t endure the stress of labour.

The woman said she needed to discuss the issue with her husband but never returned until weeks later.