Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny share rare PDA as they kiss at Drake concert (video)





A video of supermodel, Kendall Jenner and singer Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, kissing and getting touchy-feely during Drake’s concert, has been shared online.

The model, 27, was filmed holding the 29-year-old rapper’s face as she spoke into his ear during Drake’s performance of “God’s Plan” on the It’s All a Blur Tour.

Bad Bunny then wrapped his arms around Jenner as they continued their close conversation before breaking apart to dance with their hands clasped.

The duo, who have kept their romance under wraps since first sparking rumors in February, twinned in black leather pants for their musical date night.

Watch the video below…