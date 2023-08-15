Nigerian man arrested for alleged theft and attempted forgery in Libya



Police has arrested a Nigerian national for alleged theft and attempted forgery of passports in Benghazi, Libya.

According to the Migrant Rescue Watch, the suspect was arrested on Monday, August 14, 2023, following complaints filed by two Nigerian migrants

“14.08.23 – Al-Sabri Police Dept. (Benghazi) in response to complaint filed by 2 Nigerian #migrants arrested a Nigerian national (‘A.A.K.’ born in 1998) on charges of theft and attempted forgery,” MRW said on Twitter.

“The accused stole mobile phones and passports of the complainants and was in the process of changing photos for purpose of selling the passports to other Nigerian nationals. The individual remains in custody pending legal action.”