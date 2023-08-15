Photo of couple and their 3 children killed in Plateau attack





A man identified as Dung Mark, his wife, and children were among those killed by gunmen in Batin community of Heipang, in Barakin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

The gunmen suspected to be herders killed no fewer than twenty-one, mostly women and children, during the attack carried out on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Mr. John Mark Pam, a brother of the victim and the State Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the northern zone, said the attackers raided the village at about 1:40am.