Rapper Tory Lanez locked in LA County jail amid fear of reprisals as rapper begins 10-year�sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion





American rapper, Tory Lanez is being held in solitary confinement for fear of attacks by other inmates at LA’s notorious County Jail as he begins his ten-year sentence for shooting former friend, Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Mail Online, Wardens are checking on the hip-hop star every 30 minutes in the administrative segregation unit that has previously housed OJ Simpson and That 70s Show rapist Danny Masterson.

Lanez, 31, real name Daystar Peterson, pleaded with judge David Herriford to ‘give me some sort of alternative that is not prison’ as he was sentenced last week for the 2020 gun attack after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

But the rapper now finds himself alone in a cell for 22 hours a day in the violent and overcrowded jail.’

At least 12 people have died in Los Angeles County jails since June 1 including Joseph Hutchinson was found stabbed to death in Men’s Central Jail on August 4.

Tory is also on suicide watch and is allowed to shower every…