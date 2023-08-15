They lied about adopting me





The ex-NFL player and subject of the movie “The Blind Side” claims Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never officially adopted him, but instead tricked him into signing away the legal authority to use his name in business deals after he turned 18.

According to ESPN, a 14-page petition filed in Shelby County, Tennesse, probate court claims the Tuohys used their conservatorship to make themselves and their birth children millions of dollars in royalties from the 2009 Warner Bros. movie starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the legal filing says.

“Michael Oher (pictured below) discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided…