Two armed robbers who murdered homeowner, assaulted his wife and put their 5-year-old grandchild in oven sentenced to life imprisonment



Wife of the deceased

Two men who shot and killed a homeowner during a robbery in Emalahleni, South Africa, have been sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 15 years of imprisonment for murder and robbery.

The Emalahleni Regional Court on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, convicted and sentenced Khulufelo Makhudu (24) and Gift “Five Minutes” Mbola (28), to life and 15 years imprisonment each, for the premeditated murder of Petrus Cornelius Swanepoel, and robbery with aggravating circumstances committed in 2019.

On 28 August 2019, the pair entered the victim’s house in Klipfontein, in eMalahleni, and found the deceased’s wife with her 5-year-old grandson in the kitchen.

They took the grandson, put him inside the oven, and started assaulting her on the face with a firearm and tied her. Furthermore, they took two plasma TVs, three cellphones, jewellery, and a firearm.

On their way out, they met Cornelius Swanepoel, and they ordered him to lie down and…