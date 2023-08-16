After President Tinubu and CBN Governor’s meeting, Dollar crashes to N790 at Parallel market





The U.S. dollar crashed to between N805 to N790 at the parallel exchange market on Tuesday, August

This is coming after the meeting President Tinubu had with the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, on Monday, August 14,

Daily Trust reports that it started a steady decline from N925 to N930 that it was exchanged in the morning till around 4:00 pm when news about a possible Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention filtered through to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

Recall that after the meeting with President Tinubu, Shonubi while speaking with State House correspondents, announced plans to take critical decisions to reverse the slide of the naira in the next few days, thereby resulting in significant losses to the speculators.

At the Wapa forex market in Kano, the BDCs are buying at N875 and selling at N905 to the dollar. Further checks at Zone 4 BDCs market in Abuja revealed how the money speculators in the area were taken…