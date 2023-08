An unknown mother has dumped her infant child at a refuse site in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River state.

The baby girl was found dead by the dump site at Palm Street by Atakpa, close to Pin Margaret Commercial School in the early hours of Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The infant was wrapped in an Ankara fabric with flies perching on her.

An eyewitness, LoveNse Jacob, said police have evacuated the body and also banned dumping of refuse from 4am to 6am.