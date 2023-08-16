Bandits kill Islamic scholar, abduct Emir’s son and six others in Zamfara community



Bandits have killed an Islamic scholar, Malam Murtala and kidnapped seven residents in Bungudu town, the headquarter of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the terrorists invaded the town on Monday morning, August 14, 2024, and abducted Abdurrahman Hassan, the first son of the Emir of Bungudu; Abubakar Sarkin-Fada, a former civil servant; Amina Salisu, a married woman; and four other women.

The terrorists were said to have gone straight into the town a little after midnight and began shooting indiscriminately a local source, Ibrahim Bungudu, told the Premium Times.

“My father was abducted inside our house during the attack. The bandits came straight into the house and made away with him. They didn’t take anyone else,” Babangida Sarkin-Fada, whose father Mr Sarkin-Fada was among those abducted.

Another resident, Zaharadeen Sani, alleged the involvement of informants in the operation

Informants who live in communities or surrounding…