Dad dies from same disease that killed his 3 children





A Brazilian father has tragically died from the same hereditary disease that killed his three children.

Régis Feitosa Mota, 53, was born with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, a condition that increases the chances of developing cancerous tumors, Jam Press reports.

People with the disorder may be stricken with more than one cancer in their lifetime.

Mota was diagnosed with cancer three times between 2016 and 2023. Then in January 2023 he was diagnosed of multiple myeloma.

“We discovered yet another disease,” he said at the time. “We have already treated lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which are now stabilized.”

But we have been treating them, they are not cured,” he continued. “This time, we discovered multiple myeloma, which even affects the bones.”

Mota said on social media last week that he was in the hospital awaiting a bone marrow transplant

He tragically died on Sunday, August 13 in Ceará, Brazil — which is Father’s Day in the South American…