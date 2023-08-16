A Nigerian man, Abass Taiwo Hassan, has advised men to take their female partners to hospital for fertility test to know if they will be able to get pregnant after marriage, instead of committing fornication. The post If you want to know if she will be pregnant after marriage, take her to hospital for fertility test and not by committing fornication – Nigerian man advises men appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Source: Linda Ikeji
Home Linda Ikeji Blog If you want to know if she will be pregnant after marriage,...