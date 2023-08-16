Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold tells senior staff that Mason Greenwood will return to the club





Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold reportedly told senior staff that Mason Greenwood would be returning to the club two weeks ago.

The Red Devils carried out a six-month internal investigation after the 21-year-old striker’s charges of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control were dropped in February.

Arnold reportedly informed United’s leadership team of the plan to bring back Greenwood, who has been out of action since his arrest in January 2022, two weeks ago on August 4.

According to The Athletic, Arnold intended to record and share a video explaining Greenwood’s reintegration with the men’s first team to staff and the general public.

Arnold’s original plan was for Greenwood not to be involved in any appearances with the club’s charitable arm, the Manchester United Foundation, despite his return to Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad.

The Premier League club, who initially remained silent on the issue for several months while undergoing their own internal…