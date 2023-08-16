Nigerian army confirms soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger state





The Nigerian army has confirmed that soldiers were killed in an ambush by bandits in Kundu, a community near Zungeru in Wushishi LGA of Niger state.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu confirmed the development but said did not give the number of those killed in the attack.

Nwachukwu told TheCable;

“I can confirm that there was an incident in Wushishi LGA of Niger state. Our gallant patriots paid the supreme price when they ran into an ambush staged by insurgents.

“They were courageous till the end. They stood their ground and defended our great country with their lives.

“The focus now is how to console and bring respite to those they left behind. Sadly the incident occurred while the chief of army staff is on an operational tour of the north-west operations theatre for on-the-spot assessment and reinvigoration of ongoing operations.”

Nwachukwu further revealed that the Chief of Army Staff, Taoheed Lagbaja has travelled to the affected location to encourage the…