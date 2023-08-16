Nigeria’s D’Tigers crash out of qualifier, to miss 2024 Paris Olympics





Nigeria’s D’Tigers have crashed out of the 2024 FIBA Olympic pre-qualification.

The team was defeated 77-68 by Mali in their second game of the competition on Tuesday at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

Nigeria also lost 93-87 to Senegal in the opening match on Monday.

Ogoh Odauda, D’Tigers head coach, made an unchanged starting five of Ike Nduga, Uche Iroegbu, Daniel Utomi, Chimezie Metu, and Micheal Eric against the Malians.

D’Tigers scrambled to a 17-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. They continued dominating the game in the second quarter and led 43-38 by halftime.

D’Tigers pressed on in the third quarter and extended the lead to 61-53.

The team, however, watched the game slip away in the final quarter, as the Malians raced to a 9-point victory.

Iroegbu led D’Tigers with 26 points, followed by Utomi with 16 points.

Mali join Senegal as the two teams from D’Tigers’ group to progress to the competition’s semi-finals.

The FIBA Olympic pre-qualification tourney…