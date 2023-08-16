No federal university is allowed to charge tuition fees — FG





Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejo has said that no federal university is allowed to charge tuition fees in the country.

Speaking at a public hearing by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on student loans in Abuja on Tuesday, August 15, Adejo said the recent increase in charges by federal universities in the country is unfortunate.

According to him, the charges collected by the institutions were used to pay for some of their services, including electricity bills. He said;

“What they collect is charges to cover the cost of accommodation, ICT, and power, among others. It is the Governing Councils of the Universities that have the power to approve such charges for them.

“The only university that increased charges after the signing of the student loans act is the University of Lagos.

“They came to the Ministry with a proposal to increase their charges because all Governing Councils were dissolved and we gave them approval.

“Immediately…